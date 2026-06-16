The UK approach to BVD control varies between devolved administrations, but all share the common objective of identifying and removing PI animals while preventing reintroduction. The compulsory programmes in Northern Ireland and Scotland have made significant inroads: in Scotland, 92 per cent of breeding herds are negative, and in Northern Ireland only three per cent of herds are BVD positive . Wales has introduced a mandatory testing scheme in the past two years, and a compulsory BVD eradication scheme is set to be introduced in England in 2027, so hopefully these nations will see further improvements in the coming years.