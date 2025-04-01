The new scheme in Wales follows a very similar structure to the Scottish scheme. From 1 July 2025, many of the requirements and movement restrictions that apply in Scotland will also apply in Wales (see Table 1 for a comparison of all UK nations’ schemes). However, from its start, the Welsh scheme has been more restrictive in the number of testing options allowed, and movement restrictions will also apply much sooner than in Scotland and NI, just a year after the introduction of the scheme (1 July 2026). It is expected that the stricter measures will encourage faster removal of PI cattle from Welsh herds, and this could lead to Wales seeing a faster decline in BVD prevalence than in Scotland.