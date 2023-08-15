The scheme was purely voluntary and was made up of two parts. The first was screening of all herds in Wales through antibody screening of cattle on the farm. This allowed the herds to determine whether they had BVD virus likely to be circulating on their farm. Once this information was known, the farmer could decide what the correct course of action was. Where the farm was antibody negative, they might well focus on biosecurity to minimise the risks of disease introduction. Repeated negative testing allowed the farmers to claim bronze, silver and gold certificates (for one, two or three years free) and use these to support selling at market, for example.