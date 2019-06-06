The strategy used to eradicate BVD in this farm was by means of elimination of persistently infected (PI) animals only, and vaccination was not pursued. All adult cattle and youngstock over 30 days old were individually blood sampled, and samples were then pooled and tested at the receiving laboratory. Seven of the pools were positive and the animals within these pools were resampled and retested three to four weeks later. A second positive result indicated persistent viraemia and these animals were interpreted as persistently infected (PI) and culled; however, in some cases, culling occurred as late as eight months post-confirmation.