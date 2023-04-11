It is essential that antimicrobials are used in a responsible and targeted manner, and not as a “sticking plaster” for poor management. Although antimicrobials may be considered as therapy for an individual calf, antimicrobial prophylaxis or metaphylaxis of a group of calves for enteric disease is not recommended, and does not improve mortality. The Kingshay antimicrobial focus report (2023) highlighted the higher level of oral antibiotics usage on dairy farms considered to be high users of antibiotics, most likely for the management of calf disease, and points to further opportunities to improve systems and management on those units.