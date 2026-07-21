Representative numbers of calves need to be sampled to accurately assess herd-level FTPI – a minimum of 12 healthy calves has been proposed as an appropriate sample size (McGuirk and Collins, 2004). Vets need to work with farmers to establish a suitable frequency of sampling calves for their herd that balances the practicalities of regular sampling with achieving a representative sample of calves. Ad hoc sampling is not recommended, so if herds are small with few calves born, or regular sampling is not possible, serum can be separated and frozen until 12 samples have been collected for analysis as a single group. Several tests are available in the UK for measuring passive transfer (Table 2), but serum total protein measurement is a good choice as it is straightforward and inexpensive to perform in practice and has been extensively validated as a suitable proxy measure for serum IgG concentration (Godden et al, 2019; Souza et al, 2021), showing a high degree of accuracy (Zakian et al, 2018).