With unchopped, or poorly chopped, straw it is often difficult to achieve intakes above 3kg without significant sorting issues, which often leads to rations that are either unpalatable or too high in energy density. Metabolisable protein in the pre-calving period can be directly linked to milk production and constituents. Benefits are seen in nulliparous animals for increasing provision of metabolsable protein up to 1,100g/day, whereas in multiparous animals, the only benefit seen once supply exceeds 800g/day is an increase in milk protein yield4. Therefore, it is important to ensure sufficient metabolisable protein supply to support future production.