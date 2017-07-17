It has been suggested the use of NSAIDs around the time of calving might increase the risk of retained fetal membranes (RFMs) due to the inhibition of prostaglandin-2α (PGF-2α), which has been shown to be important for the expulsion of fetal membranes. Studies investigating the use of flunixin meglumine in the immediate postpartum period have demonstrated an increased risk of RFMs associated with the use of NSAID analgesia (Newby et al, 2017; Waelchli et al, 1999). However, studies that have used ketoprofen or meloxicam in the periparturient period have demonstrated no increased risk of developing RFMs (Newby et al, 2014; Richards et al, 2009).