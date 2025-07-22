Case study

A case study by the Scottish technology company, Dyenval, looked at a suckler herd using three bulls, where all bulls had undertaken breeding soundness exams according to the BCVA protocol and passed7. Each bull had been run with a group of 30 cows. Two of the bulls had only succeeded in getting a single cow pregnant over the summer. The third bull got 28 out of 30 cows pregnant. Semen from the three bulls was collected and subjected to assessment of progressive motility every five minutes for 15 minutes. The charts from the three bulls are shown in Figure 2 (bull 2 had a second sample tested) – it is clear to see that bull 3 maintained progressive motility for the full 15 minutes. Both of the other bulls had moderate initial progressive motility, but this rapidly drops off over time with negligible motility by 15 minutes.