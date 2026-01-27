Thousands of years of domestication cannot reverse evolution, and the modern dairy cow still retains the anatomical features of her ancestors, who evolved in a vastly different environment in which she is lives today (Figure 1). However, while lameness may be seen as a relatively recent challenge, pathological changes to the bovine skeleton because of human interference can be traced back thousands of years. These changes have been found on the phalanges of archaeological specimens dating back to the Bronze Age in relation to traction use (Liu et al, 2025). Similarly, more recently, the osteological changes that occur on the pedal bone in relation to claw horn lesions have been focused on.