Leptospirosis

Leptospirosis can cause abortion in cattle and goats. Sheep are usually resistant to it, but can carry and excrete it. Therefore, mixed grazing increases the risk for cattle. It is more common in grazing flocks during pasture months, especially around watercourses. Leptospira borgpetersenii serovar Hardjo and Leptospira interrogans serovar Hardjo are among the most common in cattle in the UK and cause abortion in the third trimester.