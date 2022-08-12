If repeated treatment during lactation has failed, but the cow is either at a stage of pregnancy that she cannot be culled or has other reasons for warranting retention on farm, the option exists to dry the affected quarter off early, thereby removing the problem from the current milk pool until the cow is dried off fully. At this point, the best chance of IMI cure will occur (Wilson et al, 1972) – particularly if coupled with dry cow therapy, when compared with treatments during lactation (Newton et al, 2008; Bradley et al, 2010; McDougall et al, 2019). Alternatively, the cow could be fully dried off at an earlier date than planned, to achieve a similar outcome to the aforementioned description.