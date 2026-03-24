Looking at sustainability – something that is becoming increasingly important and high profile in commercial discussions with buyers, processors and even consumers – work has been done that examined the impact of clinical mastitis on greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) in a modelled case study. It stated that emissions of cows with clinical mastitis increased by 57.5 (6.2%) kg CO2e/t FPCM compared to cows without clinical mastitis. This increase was caused by removal (39%), discarded milk (38%), reduced milk production (17%) and prolonged calving interval. It also modelled that GHG emissions increased by 48kg CO2e/t FPCM for cows with one case of clinical mastitis and by 69kg CO2e/t FPCM for cows with two cases of clinical mastitis and 92kg CO2e/t FPCM for those with three compared to cows without clinical mastitis2.