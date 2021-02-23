Current research aims to describe diagnostic test preference by Scottish veterinary clinicians. As part of this research, a previous study on “hard-to-reach” farmers (Jansen et al, 2010), has highlighted a potential similarity between how farmers and vets interpret information. It this paper, it was suggested farmers could be split into four main categories of “hard‑to‑reach” farmers. These are divided into “proactivists” (outward oriented, well informed and interested in all kinds of new developments), “do‑it‑yourselfers” (active and well informed, but with a critical attitude toward external information), “wait‑and‑see‑ers” (generally open to advice from others, but rarely acted on their own initiative to search for information) and “reclusive traditionalists” (inward oriented, adverse to interference on their farms from others, with little contact with other farms and no need to compare their farm with others).