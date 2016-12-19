Q uality

uality Q uantity

uantity Q uickly

uickly s Q ueaky clean

ueaky clean Quantify

When advising a farm client on effective colostrum management, the clinician must understand the justification for his or her advice around each of the five key areas7. The aims are to feed only high-quality colostrum that has been measured using a colostrometer or Brix refractometer. A volume of mother’s colostrum that equals to 10% to 12% of a calf’s bodyweight should be fed within four hours of birth and a further two litres within 12 hours of birth. Finally, colostrum should be collected and stored in a hygienic way.