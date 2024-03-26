Antibiotic usage

While prophylactic antibiotic treatment has historically been used to reduce enteropathogen challenge as part of a scour prevention strategy, this approach is no longer recommended. Although still allowed in exceptional cases, prophylactic use of antibiotics has been banned in the EU since January 2022 and the UK Government has suggested that similar provisions will be adopted here (Sutherland et al, 2023). The current prevalence of routine prophylactic antibiotic treatment for prevention of calf scour in the UK is unclear, although anecdotally this practice does still occur and it is documented that a high proportion of farmers report using antibiotics to treat calf diarrhoea without confirming a bacterial aetiology (Baxter-Smith and Simpson, 2020; Eibl et al, 2021). Therefore, it is likely that this is an area where further reductions in antimicrobial usage can be achieved.