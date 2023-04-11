The other reason why calves die from neonatal diarrhoea is due to damage of the gastrointestinal tract lining, which allows for translocation of the bacteria from the intestines into the bloodstream. The inflammatory response is also the reason for infectious causes of diarrhoea to result in pyrexia. The use of NSAIDs is important for reducing the intestinal damage, caused by the response of the immune system to the presence of an antigen. A single injection of meloxicam was reported to also increase consumption of milk, solid feed and water, which has been hypothesised to be related to controlling the pyrexia (Todd et al, 2010).