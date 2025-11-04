Quality: colostrum quality is essential to ensure good passive transfer of immunity. Various target levels of colostrum quality have been reported, with a minimum of 50g/L of immunoglobulin G (IgG) being an absolute minimum – this correlates to a Brix reading of 22%. Given the variability in absorption, time delays after calving and other measures that will reduce absorption, a minimum threshold of 25% Brix (75g/L) is often more reliable. Where natural colostrum does not meet this level, it can be supplemented with freeze-dried, powdered colostrum that is commercially available. A balance exists between colostrum that is specific to the pathogens on farm from calving cows and ensuring suitable general protection from commercial colostrum. Colostrum quality is influenced by speed of collection, prepartum nutrition – in particular, supply of metabolisable protein – calcium metabolism, heat stress and other management factors. Prepartum vaccination, in particular for neonatal scour, aims to boost specific antibody levels within the colostrum. Doing this while failing to produce or deliver quality colostrum is a waste of money and effort.