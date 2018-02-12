Pedometers are a relatively modern concept in oestrus detection, and can be located on either the neck or leg. They measure the number of steps taken by a cow in a certain period, and compare this with the expected activity of the cow, with an increase above a certain threshold being indicative of oestrus (Roelofs et al, 2017). Potential problems with these systems are during periods of disturbance to a cow’s routine, such as can be experienced at the start of the grazing season, although Roelofs et al (2017) found no overall significant difference in pedometer performance between indoor and pasture-based cattle.