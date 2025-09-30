Where do vets in practice fit in?

Some in the industry have expressed concern there isn’t sufficient veterinary capacity to help farms improve foot health in a planned manner. Certainly, farm vets will be key to the lameness manifesto’s success: by tailoring advice to individual farms, and facilitating the farm team to make changes. Actions to reduce lameness can take several years to implement and bear results. By planning ahead and being strategic, vets can help farmers identify the right actions and encourage them to apply these as soon as possible. The Healthy Feet programme, delivered by trained “mobility mentors”, is one such proven framework for vets to do this.