An alternative to using a grass-based ration and the traditional bimodal “far off/close up” dry period is the provision of a single controlled energy diet throughout. In practice, this is an ad lib-fed total mixed ration (TMR), where higher-energy feed stuffs – typically maize, but also grass-based conserved forages – are bulked out with low energy forages, often straw. This has the benefit of assisting with DCAD due to the relative mineral contents of the forages provided and their relative concentrations in the TMR – reducing the risk of hypocalcaemia, together with maximising DMI. If this method is used, however, it is imperative the straw is appropriately chopped to provide a fibre length of 2cm to 3cm and mixed fully within the TMR to prevent cows sorting the ration (Figure 1).