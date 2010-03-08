Foetotomy is not a real problem, provided certain tips are followed. Place the loop of wire round the trunk as far caudally as possible. This is helped by some traction on the calf and pushing the embryotome into the cow’s pelvis; the reason being that the next cut will be easier. Cut through the trunk with steady, long-sawing strokes. The cranial part of the calf, up to the lower lumbar area, can be removed. Having replaced the caudal end of the calf into the cow’s uterus, place a heavy introducer or a closed bullring attached to a thin calving rope over the dorsal aspect of the calf and drop it between the calf’s legs. Reach in ventrally and grasp the bullring.