Vaccinations are available for babesiosis5,18 and bovine keratoconjunctivitis19, but are not licensed in the UK; some practices have been able to import the babesiosis vaccine to use off-licence. Both have conflicting evidence as to efficacy and depend on the environmental challenge – they are not the only solution and need to be used in conjunction with other control methods. Finally, more recent research includes fly traps on the parlour exit for dairy cows in the US, which have shown promising results20,21, garlic feeding for potential tick control22 and natural fly repellent sprays23.