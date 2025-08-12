Culled deer have been blood sampled and suspect TB carcases examined from 2022 to 2025. The apparent seroprevalence for TB from 432 samples was 16% (bit.ly/3HcZBsF); it should be noted that such findings need to be interpreted with consideration of ecology, species-specific epidemiology, deer density, disease pathology and cattle management. Carcase samples had the same WGS clade as local cattle samples; it should be noted that this supports inter-species transmission but the direction of transmission cannot be determined. More work on the direction of transmission is under consideration.