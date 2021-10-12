Moreover, behaviour change theorists argue we are more likely to be able to sustain change when that change is congruent with our belief systems10. For example, if an owner believes strongly that horses should never have limited access to forage, that owner will unsurprisingly be less motivated or able to put a horse on a forage‑restricted diet, as is often recommended for initial obesity management14. Furthermore, telling this owner to do so is likely to be incongruent with his or her sense of autonomy (because the owner will feel he or she is being asked to do something he or she does not like) – and as a result may seek support from others who share his or her own views, so as to retain a sense of support as required by our basic psychological processes.