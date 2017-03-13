On the other hand, some of the vector-borne diseases, such as redwater, are not only serious, but potentially fatal. The only broad spectrum insecticides licensed for cattle are pyrethroids, so their use must be responsible to limit the inevitable selection for resistance and should ideally be used within an integrated parasite/pest management approach, which includes non-chemical methods. If nuisance fly control is focused on the prevention of pinkeye and summer mastitis from July to September, this should also offer some tangential control of other ectoparasites simultaneously.