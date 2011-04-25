Summary

Endometritis has a significant effect on the fertility of cows; its incidence can be 18 per cent in some UK dairy herds. There are numerous at-risk factors, including retained foetal membranes, milk fever and ketosis. Innate immunity plays an important role in the ability of the host to selfcure. Diseases that lead to a reduced immune response will increase the incidence of endometritis. Manual examination of the vagina postpartum is essential to detect all cases of endometritis. Uterine discharge can be scored to provide a prognosis for treatment success and subsequent fertility. Treatment options are limited, namely analogues of prostaglandin f2-alpha and/or intra-uterine cephalosporin.