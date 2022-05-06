Farmer engagement with BVD schemes varies depending on whether the scheme is compulsory or voluntary.

Vet-led schemes, such as the one in Wales, have secured relatively rapid and high levels of uptake.

Huge variation is seen between sectors – dairy versus beef versus suckler, and also, within the beef sector, pedigree versus commercial herds.

Incomprehensibly, some producers still attempt to rear persistently infected (PI) animals 1 .

. Farmer response to BVD being detected in a herd varies according to provision of financial support or penalties imposed.

PI grey area

One area that seems to be decidedly grey within all the UK schemes is the subject of the PI animal. None of the schemes currently offers a compensation package, nor do any of them offer direct guidance on how to deal with the discovery of a PI. This is probably the biggest fundamental error all schemes within the devolved countries have made. Before any scheme – compulsory or otherwise – is rolled out in England, it is imperative the fate of PI animals be determined, along with consideration for the financial impact to the farmer of the enforced destruction of a percentage of their annual production.