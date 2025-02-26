As such, it is especially important for vets working in these areas to be aware of the disease presentations for those diseases more likely to be seen in the UK due to their current spread. The APHA offers a subscription service with notifications when an exotic notifiable disease is identified in Great Britain (tinyurl.com/5xda9v9p). Equally useful is the WOAH World Animal Health Information System subscription, which notifies of any disease outbreaks of WOAH designated listed diseases (tinyurl.com/ykh7r6sc). It is worth noting that the two lists of notifiable/listed diseases are not identical; for example, bovine viral diarrhoea is WOAH listed, but is considered endemic in the UK and, therefore, not notifiable at an individual animal/holding level.