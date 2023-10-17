Using sexed semen also enables clients to use beef semen on more animals, as they can select those they do not wish to breed replacements from for artificial insemination (AI), with beef giving them a more valuable calf crop. Many farms run their heifers with a beef bull due to heat detection issues if the heifers are kept elsewhere; however, this is reducing genetic gain in their herd and may pose a bigger risk to human health and safety, higher risk of injury to the heifers from mating or at calving, and potential disease risks are associated with buying in bulls which many clients would need to do.