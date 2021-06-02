2 Jun
Although mastitis investigations can be challenging when records and data are limited, he highlights the importance of getting on to farm, understanding the system, asking key questions then breaking this information down.
By developing this practised approach, vets can support their clients to get a better understanding of the dynamics of mastitis infection in their herds and implement effective control strategies
An educational service from Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health UK Ltd (BI). Further information available from BI, RG12 8YS, UK.
© 2021. All rights reserved. Date of preparation: May 2021. Bov-109-2021. Use Medicines Responsibly.