2 Jun
Dr Manske outlines the profile of mastitis in Swedish dairy herds, and discusses how the disease and treatment strategies have evolved, with approximately 90% of mastitis cases treated with penicillin alone.
He describes some of the strategies used to charactcerise the mastitis profile on farms, and highlights the key reasons why penicillin remains the treatment of choice.
An educational service from Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health UK Ltd (BI). Further information available from BI, RG12 8YS, UK.
