Oestrous synchronisation

The final speaker on the first day was Bryony Kendall, GVS treasurer from the Tyndale Farm Veterinary Practice. She began by describing the normal goat oestrous cycle, which can be of variable length with 77% at 17 to 25 days, with smaller proportions being either longer or shorter. Ovulation occurs at any time from nine to 72 hours from the onset of oestrus. The practice had tried two protocols: one was described as a French protocol and the other a locally adapted one. Both protocols use a controlled internal drug releasing device (the CIDR-O), an intravaginal pessary containing progesterone (P4) designed for synchronising oestrus in ruminants.