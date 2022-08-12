It is important not to underestimate the amount of fluid required. The fluid deficit in litres should be estimated as percentage dehydration times bodyweight in kilogrammes. Ongoing losses should also be estimated and added to the deficit, as should daily maintenance of 50mL/kg/d to 100mL/kg/d. It is beyond the scope of this article to provide an in-depth review of IV fluid therapy, but as a general rule diarrhoeic calves are typically acidotic, so alkalinising fluids, such as 0.9% saline or Ringer’s, are recommended. Calves may also benefit from exogenous bicarbonate administration.