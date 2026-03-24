Actively cool cows: sprinklers/soakers plus airflow

Active cooling is another useful mitigation strategy in high-risk areas, such as the collecting yard. For it to be effective, there must be a combination of both wetting and air flow. Cows must be soaked rather than misted, as when the droplet size is too small it can result in an insulating layer forming on the cow. Therefore, large droplets that soak the cow are required, with fans then used to ensure evaporation and cooling of the cow. If water is added to the environment in the absence of sufficient air flow, then it can raise humidity and exacerbate heat stress.