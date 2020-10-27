Advice on the integration of anthelmintic resistance mitigation – and reiteration of the principles of parasite control – needs to be supported by scientific research (for example, outlining the economic impact of failure to control helminth parasites, demonstrating the impact of specific management practices on genetic selection for anthelmintic resistance, or showing the emergence and spread of resistance in cattle and buffalo populations), and monitoring of the impact of management changes on farms or in individual groups of cattle and buffalo.