Anthelmintic drugs have historically formed the cornerstone of parasite control; however, widespread and increasing anthelmintic resistance now threatens their long-term efficacy, while awareness is increasing of the secondary negative effects their use has on pasture insect populations. Historical routine blanket worming and prophylactic use of anthelmintics, which has driven the emergence of anthelmintic resistance in many parasite species and resistance to multiple drug classes, is now widespread in sheep nematodes in the UK and increasingly reported in cattle parasites.