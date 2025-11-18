The success of the “test and cull” methodology is dependent on the new infection rate being effectively controlled alongside the removal of the heavily infectious cows, as these animals pose the pathogen challenge and risk of transmission. Again, using JD as an example, small to medium sized herds with well-managed outdoor calving have successfully controlled JD using the “test and cull” approach (Figure 3). But this approach is not feasible in large intensive herds, as the risk of transmission and subsequent R 0 will be too high.