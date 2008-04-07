Water requirement

It should be emphasised that most animals will drink a large volume of water, during or after completion of treatment with hypertonic fluids. A minimum of 40 litres of water should be available for adult cows to drink after treatment is complete. If a cow fails to drink, a minimum of 20 litres of water must be pumped into the rumen – despite the slight risk of regurgitation and subsequent inhalation pneumonia. Water is more appropriate than oral rehydration solutions in this case, as the greater the osmotic difference between the rumen fluid and the blood perfusing the rumen epithelium, the faster fluid will be absorbed into the circulation. The rapid increase in cardiac preload, combined with a transient decrease in afterload, rapidly increases cardiac output – often resulting in an almost immediate visible clinical improvement.