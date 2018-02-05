Reproductive

Abortion (mid to late term) is not a common manifestation of infection in the UK (unlike in the US) and is secondary to infection of the dam (can be up to 100 days after an outbreak of respiratory disease). Diagnosis is by histopathology or PCR on the fetal liver.

IPV/infectious pustular balanoposthitis (IPB) is a rare diagnosis in the UK. Oedema and pustule formation/ulceration on the vulva and penis is seen (Figures 3 and 4).

Digestive

Digestive presentations are a very uncommon manifestation of IBR usually seen in calves, and may follow an outbreak of respiratory disease in older cattle. Necrotic ulcerative lesions may be seen in the upper alimentary tract (the oropharynx and oesophagus). Usually, respiratory signs are seen in these animals as well, but IBR could be considered if ulcerative lesions are seen in the gastrointestinal tract of calves at postmortem.