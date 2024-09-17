Assessment of bacterial contamination

Direct swabbing or sampling of the feeding or milking equipment surfaces, to quantify bacterial contamination using classic microbiological culture, is still considered the gold standard method, but gives delayed results and can be cost prohibitive for inclusion in the routine monitoring of on-farm cleaning practices. More recently, the rapid assessment of adenosine triphosphate (ATP) found on different surfaces has begun to be used on farm as an indirect tool for the quantification of bacterial contamination. The monitoring of ATP is already widely used as a standard approach in the medical and food industries where ATP, due to bacterial activity on the sampled surface, is quantified using a bioluminescence assay and then generally tested in a portable device. The result is displayed in relative light units a few seconds after the swabbed material has been in contact with luciferase, an enzyme which chemically generates light, meaning an objective result is available within 30 seconds of sampling a surface.