So, in conclusion, mastitis control remains a large opportunity for veterinary involvement on farm, but we must be proactive as an industry to increase engagement in this area, as other suppliers will do similar. The approach must involve data analysis, as well as setting farm-specific appropriate targets. If the major pattern is environmental, assessing the cows’ relationship with the environment will give clues as to likely areas of concern, and an approach based on facilitating change rather than providing solutions is likely to prove more fruitful.