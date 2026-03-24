Managing poor cow cleanliness in milking parlour

If cows are coming into the parlour dirty, then in the short-term, it’s important that the parlour routine addresses this to minimise the risk of new infection and high bactoscan. The key stages of the pre-milking routine are commonly summarised as: strip, dip, wipe and attach. Any cows that are visibly dirty on entry to the milking parlour should have an additional cleaning step. Dirty teats should be washed with clean water – potable water should be free from faecal coliforms and Streptococcus (The Water Supply [Water Quality] Regulations 2016). It’s also important that the milking staff are clean – any hands that become contaminated with faecal material should be washed, and wearing gloves is likely to reduce contamination on milker’s hands.