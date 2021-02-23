With all things considered – purchase price, and fixed and variable costs, minus the cull value that is typically returned at 5.8 years of age after 4 years of service (Penny et al, 2001) – it is estimated that a bull will cost £1,660/year. If this bull sires only 30 calves then he costs £55/calf born. On the other hand, if he sires 50 calves then the cost is significantly reduced to £33/calf. It is, therefore, far better to have fewer bulls that are known to be fertile and reduce costs.