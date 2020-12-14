The second vaccine has been in production for longer, and includes antigens from Staphylococcus aureus, coagulase‑negative staphylococci and Escherichia coli. This vaccine has been shown to reduce the now‑famous reproduction ratio of S aureus infections by 45%, as well as a reduction in the severity of mastitis cases caused by S aureus5. It has also been demonstrated in UK situations to reduce the severity of clinical mastitis associated with E coli, as well as a general, non-specific increase in milk yield. This represented a return on investment for farmers of 2.57:16. This vaccine may have a role to play in herds with significant S aureus infections, or where severity of mastitis – in particular with regards to E coli – is a concern.