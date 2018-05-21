Ingoldby and Jackson (2001) evaluated methods of induction and concluded corticosteroids were the least costly and most commonly used drug, with birth occurring around 48 hours after administration. Corticosteroid administration may be ineffective due to high circulating cortisol levels in the ewes, resulting in failure of induction. Elective caesarean may be attempted; however, this would be dictated by closeness to due date and whether the ewe would be considered a suitable surgical candidate. Animal welfare must be evaluated at all times and, if the ewe is unlikely to survive the birth and recovery, euthanasia is the best option.