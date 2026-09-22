The median overall flock prevalence for joint ill in affected flocks was 0.9%, although a maximum prevalence of 10% was reported in an indoor flock. The median overall flock prevalence for scours in affected flocks was 1.1%, although this was higher in indoor-only lambing flocks, with a maximum prevalence of 22% in a single flock. The median rates of these diseases are encouragingly low, but clearly some flocks with higher prevalence still exist and many flocks are still seeing a small number of cases.