While discussing early signs of lameness is crucial, this must be followed up with more timely treatment to ensure maximum success rates. The Carnau Cadarn – Beefed Up Mobility survey revealed systemic antimicrobial treatment is still frequently considered as the gold standard treatment in all cases. Although we have seen a shift away from antimicrobials in the treatment of dairy cattle lameness towards NSAIDs, this now needs to be emphasised in beef cattle, too. While antimicrobials are advocated for foul in the foot and conditions affecting the joint, they are not required for uncomplicated claw horn lesions such as white line or sole ulcer. This reinforces the need for accurate lesion recognition in the first instance.