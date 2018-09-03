To address flukicide resistance, industry bodies promote the rotation of anthelmintic use in fluke control plans where these medicines are used strategically. Where possible, the use of triclabendazole should be avoided and alternative compounds used where it is not essential to target high numbers of Fasciola juveniles. In these cases, plans need to be adapted to account for the spectrum of activity of each compound. For example, to ensure activity against mature parasites if using closantel or nitroxynil at housing, delay treatment for three weeks or, in the case of oxyclozanide or albendazole, six weeks after housing. In a similar vein, do not use triclabendazole when targeting infections that comprise adult infections – for example, if applying treatments in spring.