Diagnostics

Several diagnostic methods are available for fluke detection. For long-term monitoring, abattoir reports of liver condemnations can be used, or regular bulk milk sampling for fluke antibodies in dairy herds. For individual or small groups of animals, blood or faecal sampling may be carried out. Blood samples can be used to detect antibodies created against a fluke challenge, which takes around two to four weeks (Salimi-Bejestani et al, 2005). These antibodies can persist, however, with detection 18 months after infection being reported (Hutchinson and Macarthur, 2003), meaning results cannot be relied on to indicate recent or current infection. Analysing liver enzymes in blood samples may also be used to identify liver damage or assess function; however, this is not fluke-specific and how well it correlates with prognosis can be hard to ascertain (Skuce and Zadoks, 2013).